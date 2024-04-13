Talented 11-year-old kickboxer from Dewsbury appeals for donations to fulfil his goal of becoming a world champion
and live on Freeview channel 276
Since picking up kickboxing just three years ago, 11-year-old Aleksander Smith has dedicated himself to the sport, competing in competitions every month and has recently qualified for the World Karate and Kickboxing Commission (WKC) World Championships, which will take place in Albufeira, Portugal in the autumn.
Participation in the international competition is self-funded, and Aleksander and his family – formerly of Dewsbury but now living in Leeds – are appealing for donations and sponsorship in order to cover the costs of his trip, which could see him become world champion.
Aleksander’s mum, Dorota Smith, said: “[Aleksander] loves the sport and trains five days a week, runs junior Parkruns at the weekend and competes in local and national competitions one or two times a month.
"Despite training for less than three years – and starting a bit later in his years – he has shown dedication, determination and trained very, very hard to get to an advanced level.
"Aleks is currently a brown belt, and will be going for his brown belt, black stripe in the very near future. [This] will put him within one tough preparation period and grading of achieving his black belt 1st dan.”
Aleksander currently attends the British Military Martial Arts Club in Leeds and Morley.
As well as asking for donations, the kickboxer is appealing to any businesses that would be interested in sponsoring the team.
Aleksander’s Go Fund Me page can be found here.