Spenborough’s Joe Sagar races to second place at Nunroyd

Spenborough AC’s Tom Dart, Edward Revell, Joe Sagar and Simon Bolland at the second West Yorkshire Cross Country League event of the season at Nunroyd Park. Picture: Dave Woodhead from Woodentops

Joe was one of four runners to break away from the rest of the pack and eventually finished in a superb second place behind York’s Sam Dickenson.

Simon Bolland, who came home in 20th place, was the next Spen runner to cross the line, followed by Tom Dart (47th), Edward Revell (57th), Ian Wilson (95th) and Stephen Hunt (137th).

The team placed ninth out of the 15 teams.

Jenni Muston, meanwhile, ran another good race, placing 36th in the women’s race with Natasha Greerer finishing 66th.

Spen’s Poppy Henson came fourth in the girls’ under 13s race with Millie Rhodes finishing in 13th and Imogen Atkinson 26th. The team finished fourth.

Imogen’s brother, Edward, placed 29th in the under 11s boys race and Ben Whitaker was 41st in the under 13s boys race with his sister Hannah finishing 38th in the under 11s race.