Spenborough athletes produce good performances to take second in league match

With plenty of good performances from the Spen athletes the team placed second of the seven competing teams behind the winners Hull.

Glenn Aspindle gave the team a strong start with a win in the pole vault in windy conditions that stayed around the stadium all day.

He also went on to gain wins in the 110m hurdles and the javelin.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spenborouygh AC's Bayleigh Lawton ran a fast race to win the 400m at a senior league meeting at the Princess Mary Stadium.

A good long jump saw Aspindle claim second place and a personal best jump of 1.74 meters in the high jump was good enough for another second place finish.

James Bell was second in both the B long jump and high jump.

Keeping the points tally mounting, Jake Darby won the B pole vault and placed second in the B 110m hurdles.

Yorkshire champion Rueben Byfield enjoyed a victory in the triple jump while Bayleigh Lawton ran a fast race to win the 400m in 49.1 seconds.

Spenborough AC's Rueben Byfield enjoyed a victory in the triple jump at a senior league meeting at the Princess Mary Stadium.

Simon Bolland enjoyed his first run out of the season in the 1500m to finish comfortably in third place.

The distance running brothers Ian and Kevin Ogden endured the warm and windy conditions to gain valuable points in the 5,000m.

On the women’s side of he team Molly Waring won the first track event of the day in the 400m hurdles with Soraya Crodden winning the B event.

The duo also claimed another set of first places with Soraya winning the 100m hurdles A race and Molly winning the B race.

Molly went on to place second in the long jump and third in the high jump.

Charlotte Bell enjoyed a good day of throwing, placing second in the shot putt and discus and taking third place finishes in the hammer and javelin.