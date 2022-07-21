Spenborough athletes in fine form in English Schools Championships and league

The team were feeling positive following a second place finish at the previous match positioning them in third place of the seven teams.

There was a successful start as Glenn Aspindle vaulted his way to a new personal best height in the pole vault. He went on to win the javelin, 110 meters hurdles and place third in the high jump.

Jake Darby and Connor Bell threw their best distances of the season in the men’s hammer and later Megan Ascough, after winning the shot putt, placed third in the women’s hammer.

Spenborough AC’s Natalie Groves on the podium after receiving her bronze medal at the English Schools Track and Field Championships Finals in Manchester.

In the most challenging conditions with the day’s heat Joe Sagar ran a tactical race to ease his way to a victory in the 5,000m while Henry Carter claimed a victory in the B race.

In the women’s 400m hurdles Molly Waring claimed victory and was supported by Soraya Crodden who won the B race. The pairing went onto run the 100m hurdles where Soraya claimed a second place and Molly won the B race.

Molly went on to equal her best height in the high jump as she jumped to a second place finish.

Holly Martin was in great form as she cruised to victories in both the 100m and 200m sprints.

A well fought race by youngster Summer Haynes in the 200m B race led to a second place finish and a PB time.

The strength of the Spenborough team is when athletes compete to gain competition points. Tyler Cossins ran his best times in the 100m and 200m before trying the high jump in competition for the first time and finishing third.

James Bell ran well in the 100m before taking part in the long jump and later making his first competitive attempt at throwing the senior javelin.

Jack Barrowclough joined the team for the first time and ran well in the 200m before running his best time in the men’s 800m.

The team spirit was not to end there either as the women’s 4x100m team of Haynes, Waring, Martin and Crodden managed to successfully navigate the baton around the track and win the race. The men’s 4x400m team of Aspindle, Sagar, Cossins and Darby found the energy to finish second in their race.

The team placed second on the day and are second behind Hull in the league. The final fixture takes place on August 6 at the Princess Mary Stadium.

The best school children in the country took part in the English Schools Track and Field Championships Finals in Manchester on Friday and Saturday.

Three Spenborough athletes had qualified and were selected as part of the West Yorkshire team.

Natalie Groves ran her quickest time of 57.18 secs in the senior girls 400m to place third in the final.

Bayleigh Lawton reached the 400m senior boys final and placed third in a personal best time of 48.08 secs.