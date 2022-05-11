Spenborough AC's Joe Sagar races to Leeds Half Marathon triumph

Sagar was in a class of his own in the event as he finished more than three minutes ahead of his nearest challenger, coming home in a time of 0 1:08:07.

The run kicked off outside Leeds Art Gallery and followed a course that took runners out of the city centre, along Meanwood Road, Stonegate Road, a section of the Ring Road, down Butcher Hill and Hawksworth Road, along Abbey Road and Kirkstall Road and then back into the city centre for the big finish on the Headrow.

Large crowds in the city centre and outer suburbs created a special atmosphere as they cheered the runners to the finish line.

Joe Sagar crosses the line as a clear winner of the Leeds Half Marathon.

A new season for Spenborough’s senior athletes in the Northern Athletics League began at the Costello Stadium in Hull with some excellent individual performances highlighting a good meeting.

Spectacular runs from Joe Sagar and Simon Bolland saw them both claim first place in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ 5000 metre races, both comfortably finishing in front of second place runners.

Sprinter Bayleigh Lawton gave the team a boost with a win and a personal best time in the 200 metres as well as a second place in the 100m.

Jumper Reuben Byfield leaped his way to fourth place in the long jump as well as second place in the triple jump.

Jake Darby collected important points for Spenborough & District AC at the Northern Athletics League meeting at the Costello Stadium, in Hull.

In the throws Connor Bell and Jake Darby collected valuable points in the shot putt, hammer throw, javelin and discus.

Jake rounded off his afternoon with a third place finish in the 110m hurdles.

Spen’s women’s saw success in the sprints with Isabel White achieving two second places in the 100m and 200m.

Soraya Crodden won big points for Spenborough & District AC at the Northern Athletics League meeting at the Costello Stadium, in Hull.

Molly Waring joined Isabel in the 100m to finish first in the ‘B’ race while Holly Martin won the ‘B’ 200m.

Soraya Crodden showed skill and determination to win the 400m hurdles ‘B’ race and a second place in the 100m hurdles.

In the field events Molly placed third place in the high jump while in the throws Megan Ascough finished first in the shot putt with a personal best throw, placed second in the hammer and discus and fourth in the javelin.

The day ended with successful relay teams with the women’s 4x100m team placing first and the men’s 4x400m team claiming a third place finish.