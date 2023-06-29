Spenborough AC build on positive start in home Northern League meeting

Spenborough were aiming to build on the positive momentum of the first fixture when they had finished in second place in the team standings and did just that with another second behind Leeds AC.

The Spen women proved strong in the sprinting events while the men relied on the throwing and jumping events to gain points.

Jake Darby gave the team a good start with a second place in the hammer, supported by Connor Bell who placed first in the B event.

Soraya Crodden had a first and a second place finish for Spenborough AC in the second Northern Senior League fixture at the Princess Mary Stadium.

Glenn Aspindle brought in his all-round athletics ability with a victory in the 110m hurdles along with second place finishes in the field in the high jump and javelin plus third in the long jump.

Jake Darby also showed good all-round ability when he won the 110m hurdles and high jump B events.

More good jumping came from Spen athletes with Reuben Byfield winning the triple jump and Tyler Cousins winning the B long jump.

In the women's events Molly Waring dominated the one lap races, winning the 400m and 400m hurdles.

Connor Bell enjoyed a first place finish in his hammer event at the second Northern Senior League meeting.

Soraya Crodden placed first in the 400m hurdles B event.

Another area of strength for the Spen women was the sprint events where Isabel White won the 100m and 200m.

Molly Firth finished first in the B 200m and Soraya Crodden placed second in the 100m B race.

Molly Waring and Estelle Williams won the 100m hurdles A and B events.

The day closed with the Spen team running in all four relays, the women winning the 4x100m and the 4x400m races and the men placing second in the 4x100m relay and sixth in the 4x400m event.

The Spen team finished second on the day and remain in second place in the league.

The next fixture will take place at York on Sunday, July 9.