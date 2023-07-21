The victory was mainly due to good performances from the women, particularly in the sprinting events.

They were led by Molly Waring who won the 100m and 400m hurdles as well as taking first place in the 200m B race and second in the 400m.

Soraya Crodden won the 100m, 400m hurdles and 100m hurdles B races.

Olivia Reah won the triple jump for Spenborough AC at the Northern League meeting at York.

Other victories came from Isabel White in 200m and Estelle Williams in the 100m hurdles.

Olivia Reah won the triple jump and Catriona Gentleman was first in the hammer throw.

Glenn Aspindle and Jake Darby were the inspiration of the men's side of the team.

Glenn won the 110m hurdles and pole vault and placed second in the high jump and javelin, while Jake won the hammer as well as the B 110m hurdles and javelin events.

Other fine performances came from Connor Bell who won the 'B' hammer throw, Tyler Cousins placing second in the 'B' long jump and James Bell throwing to second place in the 'B' javelin.

Ending the afternoon, the men placed second in the 4x100m relay while the women were narrow victors in the 4x100m relay, just beating Leeds, and were second in the 4x400m.