The 13-year-old beat competitors from across the county to take the title of Yorkshire Trampoline Champion 2022 in the male U15 category.

He did not have far to go to be crowned as the winner with the Yorkshire Championships held at Dewsbury Leisure Centre where many clubs from the region were represented .

Dhilan, who started his trampolining journey aged three, trains with

Dhilan Daly has been crowned, U15 Yorkshire Trampoline champion 2022.

Bradford Olympian Trampoline Club (BOTC), based in Bradford.

He scored an impressive 79.040 to win his first competition at county level.

He said: “I am thrilled to win first place as I have been training really hard and putting in lots of practice to get my routines perfect for the competition.”

BOTC head coach Helen Wilkinson was impressed with her club’s youngster.

She said: “Dhilan is a committed member of the BOTC family and performed superbly on the day. He deserved his win.”

