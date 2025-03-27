A new sport could be offered at a Batley sports complex if Kirklees Council approves plans.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application to convert the derelict bowling green on Heritage Road – to the south of the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium – into two padel tennis courts was received by the council on February 18.

The application proposes employing one full-time and two part-time staff members, and is also seeking permission for the opening hours of 9am to 11pm Monday to Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A document submitted alongside the application suggests refurbishing the existing toilet and changing facilities as part of the proposal, as well as creating a seating area for visitors to watch, and leaving the space available for a possible two additional courts in the future.

The derelict bowling green, to the south of the rugby football ground, could be converted into padel tennis courts if plans are approved. Photo: Google

The application describes the sport as “a mix between squash and tennis” that is “more accessible to those whose level of fitness, agility or skill makes conventional tennis or squash overly challenging and difficult to play.”

It says padel tennis is “experiencing a rapid growth in popularity”, and that it is played on a court about one third of the size of a standard tennis court, where the ball can be played off the walls as in squash.

The application states the derelict bowling green was last used in 2020, and that the conversion would form part of the “wider leisure offer at the Batley Complex”, which currently houses the rugby football stadium, football courts, cricket pitch, and clubhouse.

The full application can be viewed on the Kirklees Council planning portal.