PICTURE SPECIAL: Yorkshire Trampolining Championships take place at Dewsbury Sports Centre

The sports hall was filled with nervous competitors, excited parents and enthusiastic coaches, which made the atmosphere incredible, this being the first regional competition in more than two years due to the pandemic.

The honour of being Yorkshire champions within the respective age categories was shared between the clubs, with Leeds Rebound having the most success with 15 individual champions, followed by Sheffield Performance totalling five, Harrogate Gymnastics Club with four gold medallists and York City Gymnastics Foundation contributing three.

The outstanding individual performance of the day came from Eitan Aibi, representing Leeds Rebound, who produced an incredible 15.2 tariff routine in the men’s final to finish with a score of 55.29.

The ladies final was much closer with Mia-Mae Deighton, representing York (48.81), just finishing ahead of Leeds’ Gabriella Moorhouse (48.46).

Town Flyers, the newly formed trampoline club based at Dewsbury Sports Centre, featured 11 competitors and for several this was their first taste of regional competition.

All the team performed well with standout displays for Nolah Franks (fourth place U13 Elite), Lily Hamilton (fourth place U11 Foundation) and Jessica Wilman (eighth in the U15 Foundation), who was only 0.8 points behind the eventual winner, Eve Roberts, from Sheffield Performance.

A special mention goes out to the Yorkshire Trampolining organising committee, the staff at Dewsbury Sports Centre and all the volunteers and officials who worked tirelessly to set up the event and then assisted throughout the day to ensure the competition ran smoothly before staying late to clear everything away.

The full list of Yorkshire champions was: Amelia Sweeney, Beau Hartrick, Bethany Croft, Blake McManus, Casey Wild, Christopher Jessop, Eitan Aibi, Elliott Hares, Emily Hebden, Emily Lock, Eve Roberts, Fergus Gray, Gabriella Moorhouse, Grace Heywood, Isaac Lowson, Jessica Graham, Kiera Hemstock, Laura Steers, Luke Gregory, Mia-Mae Deighton, Olivia Grace Shelton, Ryley Allman, Sam Hancock, Sophie Hutchinson, Thomas Branney-Graveley, Wilfred Rogerson.

Venue ready for action Dewsbury Sports Centre Hall set up for the Yorkshire Trampolining and Double Mini-Trampoline Championships.

High flying action High flying action from the Yorkshire Trampoilining Championships.

Leaping into action More high flying trampolining action.

Team success Winning teams receive their awards.