Runners in the early stages of the Dewsbury Parkrun. Picture: Jim Fitton

PICTURE SPECIAL: Runners take to Crow Nest Park for Dewsbury Parkrun

Here’s a picture special on the latest Dewsbury Parkrun, which took place last Saturday with plenty of enthusiastic runners looking to shake off some winter blues.

By Tony Harber
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 10:00 am

Photographer Jim Fitton has captured the action from Crow Nest Park - can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

The parkruns are free, fun, and friendly and take place weekly, every Saturday, allowing participants to walk, jog or run the 5k distance.

The runs take place at Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury, starting at 9am and anyone interested in joining in can do so by simply registering at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/ before going along. Registration is free and you only ever have to register with parkrun once then remember to bring a scannable copy of the barcode you receive.

It is entirely organised by volunteers – email [email protected] to help.

1. On your marks

Runners set off on the Dewsbury Parkrun.

2. Early frontrunners

Early leaders in the Dewsbury Parkrun.

3. Wheely good

Lucy Holmes, seven, with mum Joanna Holmes.

4. Stepping forward

Dewsbury Parkrunners in Crow Nest Park.

