Picture Gallery: Home town success for Holden at Dewsbury parkrun

Holden clocked 18:01 to finish the weekly 5k ahead of second-placed Paul Anderson (18:50) and Spenborough AC's Noel Lowdon (19:50) in third.
Zubeda Dawjee (25:32) was the first woman to finish, ahead of Melody Redman (25:57) and junior runner Brodie Killoury, who clocked a personal best 28:02.
Saturday Run
A field of 90 runners took part in Saturday's Dewsbury parkrun, at Crow Nest Park. Picture: Jim Fitton
