Picture Gallery: Dewsbury parkrun produces plenty of personal bests

Dart finished the 5k in 16:48 and was followed by Dewsbury Road Runners duo Mark Holden, in 17:36, and Tim Dean, who ran a personal best 17:48 to take third in a field of more than 120 competitors.
Dewsbury Road Runners' Helen Wells was the first female finisher in 21:05, with clubmate Theresa Tate (22:51) second and Zubeda Dawjee (25:21) third.
1. Happy Times
The Dewsbury parkrun took part in Crow Nest Park on Saturday. Picture: Jim Fitton
Photo: Jim Fitton
