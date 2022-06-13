The Dewsbury parkrun took part in Crow Nest Park on Saturday. Picture: Jim Fitton

Picture Gallery: Dewsbury parkrun produces plenty of personal bests

Spenborough and District AC runner Tom Dart recorded a personal best to lead the field home in the 450th edition of the Dewsbury parkrun.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 13th June 2022, 12:01 pm

Dart finished the 5k in 16:48 and was followed by Dewsbury Road Runners duo Mark Holden, in 17:36, and Tim Dean, who ran a personal best 17:48 to take third in a field of more than 120 competitors.

Dewsbury Road Runners' Helen Wells was the first female finisher in 21:05, with clubmate Theresa Tate (22:51) second and Zubeda Dawjee (25:21) third.

1. Happy Times

The Dewsbury parkrun took part in Crow Nest Park on Saturday. Picture: Jim Fitton

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

2. Park Life

The Dewsbury parkrun took part in Crow Nest Park on Saturday. Picture: Jim Fitton

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

3. Good Running

The Dewsbury parkrun took part in Crow Nest Park on Saturday. Picture: Jim Fitton

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

4. Weekend Workout

The Dewsbury parkrun took part in Crow Nest Park on Saturday. Picture: Jim Fitton

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3