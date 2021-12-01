Paul Sykes still has a key role to play at Dewsbury Rams

Paul Sykes. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sykes, who turned 40 in August, will take on a player-coach role at the Tetley’s Stadium from next season.

The half-back has enjoyed a fine career in Super League and in the Championship. He moved to Dewsbury in 2016 and has made over 400 appearances during his career.

Greenwood revealed that he could have moved elsewhere for more playing time but was keen to remain and play a part at Dewsbury in 2022.

“Paul could have definitely gone elsewhere to carry on playing every week, but he loves it at his hometown club and he didn’t want to leave, so we are excited to offer him this opportunity,” said the Rams’ boss.

“He will take up an important role now, passing on his knowledge and wisdom to our new half-backs and the rest of the young guys that we have brought on board for next year.

“He will still be registered as a player and, if he is needed to help on the pitch, then supporters could definitely expect to see him have a run-out next year.