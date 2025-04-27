Patryk Bury digs deep to win British kickboxing title

Patryk Bury won the ISKA British title.

Up and coming kickboxer out of Featherstone and Dewsbury Patryk Bury has achieved an ambition by becoming a British champion.

Bury defeated Joe Cope to win the vacant ISKA British title at the 67kg weight category.

And in the process he was able to avenge his first loss as it was a rematch from the two combatants’ first fight two years earlier when they fought at a junior level.

In their second meeting Bury had to dig deep, but produced a battling performance to stop his opponent in the fifth round.

The first round was back and forth with Cope starting off quickly, landing some fast right hands while Bury focused on targeting his opponent’s long legs with low kicks.

The second round saw the red hot action continue and near the end of it Bury was caught with a well timed right hand as he went for a kick. It put him down and the referee issued an eight count.

But the West Yorkshire fighter recovered to go on to win.

He said: “I had to regroup and come out strong in the third round, which was the most competitive of them all.

"The momentum switched in the fourth round and I was able to pressure Joe back. In the last 30 seconds I hurt Joe to the body with a left hook to the liver and scored a knockdown.

"The fifth and final round saw me going for the kill from the start and I put Joe down three more times with the fight being stopped by the referee in the last 15 seconds of the bout.

“I managed to avenge my first loss and achieve my dream by winning the ISKA British title and taking my record to 10 wins and four losses, with four of my wins coming by way of knockout.”