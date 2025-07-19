Padel tennis courts to be built at Batley Bulldogs RLFC after Kirklees Council approves planning application

An application to build padel courts at Batley Bulldogs RLFC has been approved.

The application to create two padel courts at the sports ground off Heritage Road was submitted by Padel & Co Club Ltd and given conditional full permission by Kirklees Council on July 3.

The courts will be created by converting the derelict bowling green into two 20m by 10m courts along with “associated external alterations.”

A public consultation period on the application prompted nine representations, including one objection which raised concerns over littering and parking.

The derelict bowling green on the Batley Bulldogs RLFC site, located off Heritage Road. Picture: Google

The remaining eight representations praised the proposal, saying the creation of padel courts in Batley would remove the need to travel in order to access the sport elsewhere, and that it would benefit the community.

A condition of the planning permission is that the courts will be allowed to open between 9am and 10pm Monday to Friday, and 9am and 9pm at weekends.

This was recommended by the council’s environmental health team during the application’s assessment, after the application initially proposed the opening hours of 9am to 11pm seven days a week.

As previously reported, the applicant described padel tennis as “a mix between squash and tennis” and said the sport is “experiencing a rapid growth in popularity.”

It is played on a court about one third of the size of a standard tennis court, where the ball can be played off the walls as in squash.

The application states the bowling green was last used in 2020, and that the padel courts would form part of a “wider leisure offer at the Batley complex.”

The approved application can be viewed at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/detail.aspx?id=2025%2f90448