Optimum Motorsport join GT4 European Series with McLaren entry

The McLaren 570S to be driven by Lars Dahmann and Charlie Hollings.

The pairing will compete in the now familiar McLaren 570S, last raced by them earlier this year in the Gulf 12 Hours in Bahrain where they ran at the front of the class for much of the race before ultimately taking the chequered flag in third position.

The driver pairing has a great deal of additional experience together from their Pure McLaren GT Series programme in 2019 – which competed at Spa Francorchamps - and then more recently in the British GT Championship. Charlie, with over 200 races under his belt, is the Silver-graded driver, while Lars, is the Am Bronze.

The team tested the 570S earlier in the season at Silverstone and now look forward to two races at around one of most iconic circuits in the world.

Lars Dahmann is hugely looking forward to the racing ahead.

He said: “I’ve worked with Charlie since starting the Pure McLaren programme and we have raced together frequently ever since.

"We’re really looking forward to racing at Spa, one of the most iconic circuits in the world. It will be a competitive field – we know that, a real challenge – but we’re both really looking forward to the experience.”

Charlie Hollings added: “Spa is a really great circuit, so when the opportunity arose in this series, we thought it would definitely be a good one to do.

"We expect a big field and it will be fun to play a part of the wider event that is the 24 Hours of Spa.