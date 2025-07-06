One punch could send Alex to States

Your World

Alex Wilson was a one-punch winner in his latest bareknuckle boxing match.

Wilson planned to impress promoters BKB in the hope they may take him to the United States to fight – and the 29 year old from Cleckheaton surely made the impression he wanted.

He was matched with Braidie-Lee Harkett in Bolton and was simply too good for him.

Harkett is known for having a big fighting heart and showed it in the opening round to drag himself off the canvas three times as the more polished Wilson teed off on him.

Wilson’s punches also raised a swelling around Harkett’s left eye by the end of the round, but the Canterbury slugger still came out for the second.

Wilson finished the fight in sensational style.

The fighters clinched early in the second and Wilson brought a right uppercut under Harkett’s chin.

The effective of the punch was devastating as Harkett dropped onto his back.

The referee decided to wave the fight off instantly.