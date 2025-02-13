Olympic dream is alive for Batley bobsleigh star Leon Greenwood after World Cup success

Batley's Leon Greenwood after a winning run in the World Cup at St Moritz.

​Batley’s Leon Greenwood is setting his sights on a golden 2026 in next year’s Winter Olympics after achieving success with the Great Britain bobsleigh team.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Greenwood, 27, has won a place in the GB four-man bobsleigh team and was part of a gold medal-winning line-up in the recent IBSF World Cup event in St Moritz.

The victory has put the team firmly in the running to not only make the line-up for the Olympics, but to also have a real chance of gold at the next Winter Olympics, which take place in Milan-Cortina, Italy, from February 6 to 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second World Cup success of the year for the GB team, piloted by Brad Hall and including Taylor Lawrence and Arran Gulliver as well as Leon.

The four-man GB bobsleigh team who were World Cup winners at St Moritz, Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Leon Greenwood and Arran Gulliver.

They were also victorious in Winterberg earlier in the season and last weekend took part in the European Championships in Lillehammer, finishing tied in third, only 0.20 seconds behind the winning team piloted by Johannes Lochner, who has now won the title four times.

Leon’s GB team is currently in second place in the overall World Cup standings.

Greenwood joined the British Bobsleigh programme in 2022 after previously competing internationally in athletics, having been Welsh 200m champion and a British Indoor Championships finalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury initially prevented him from making his bobsleigh debut until the following season when pushing Adam Baird in the two-man competition on the Europa Cup circuit in Lillehammer, finishing seventh and sixth in his first competitions.

His Olympic dream has really come alive since he joined Brad Hall’s team in a race day sled in January, 2024.

The team has improved in the last year since a sixth place finish in the World Championships in Winterberg and is now competing for medals with the best in the sport.

"This season has been a huge milestone in my career,” Leon told the Reporter Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After winning gold in the World Cup in St Moritz our sights are now firmly set on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

"Coming from a small town, I know how easy it is to feel like big opportunities are out of reach, but I want to show people, especially the younger generation, that success is possible no matter where you come from.

"My journey from a small town to the world stage has been all about resilience, discipline and belief.”

Leon added: “Beyond competing, I’m passionate about inspiring the next generation and regularly visit schools to share my journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I speak to students about resilience, goal-setting, and handling setbacks, showing them that no matter their background, they can achieve great things.

"Success isn’t just for those from big cities or privileged backgrounds, if I can do it, so can they.

“Being a father has also given me a new perspective on what it means to chase your dreams.

"Having my daughter has made me even more determined to lead by example, showing her that anything is possible with hard work, patience and belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She’s my biggest motivation and I want her to grow up knowing that limits only exist if we accept them.

"As I continue this journey, I hope to keep proving that with hard work and belief, anything is possible.”

Leon explained where his love of sport started: “At 10 years old I was chasing my mum’s car when she realised I was quick and we should maybe look to join an athletics club.

"From there I joined Spenborough Athletics Club and tried various events before settling on sprinting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A friend from university suggested I give bobsleigh a go. From there I attended a talent identification day where you are assessed for your suitability for the sport. I did well and after some further testing I was selected.”

Outside of bobsleigh, Leon is a qualified personal trainer and sprint coach and also volunteers at the Spenborough club.