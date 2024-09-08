​Some 500 people gathered in a field on a Mirfield farm on a late summer Saturday to watch a dozen bare knuckle boxing bouts in take place in a hay bale pit.

The event was organised by Spartan Wars Fight Club, the brainchild of Cheshire bare knuckle boxing promoter and former amateur boxer Christian Roberts, writes James Bovington.

He said: “We set it up in 2017 and are proud that Spartan Warz is becoming known worldwide.

"We started out after hearing of the fatal stabbing of a boy of 14 in London and I knew in that moment that I wanted to do whatever possible to change that with a ‘gloves up, knives down’ approach to allow young men to settle differences in a controlled environment, what you might call the old school way rather than destroying lives, both of victim and perpetrator.

Bare knuckle champion Nathan McAdam with his opponent from his Mirfield fight Allan Halbert.

"We currently hold five shows a year across the north and plan on growing the promotion to hold up to 24 annually throughout the country.”

Nathan McAdam, 21, travelled from Cumbria to secure victory in his bout with Allan Halbert.

He said: “I’m a placid lad who never causes trouble, but I fell in love with bare knuckle boxing.

"It’s the most brutal and action-packed sport there is and fighting in the hay bale adds to the raw appeal.

"I won the Spartan strawweight title and am hoping to move on to bigger and better things.”

Yorkshire fighter Adi Doherty, who secured the Spartan British Lightweight belt in what he described as a ‘redemption rematch’ with John Carmody was forthright.

"This sport keeps my head sane,” he explained. “It keeps me off the streets. It’s therapy.”

Roberts is emphatic that the events are ‘as safe as any boxing show anywhere.

He said: “We’ve never had any crowd trouble. The fighter selection and matching process is based on fight history, weight and good winning records.

"Our standard fights consist of three two-minute rounds, with title fights lasting five rounds.

"All shows have experienced medical teams and referees know how to keep each fighter as safe as possible and on top of any injuries. These are always followed up post-fight.”

Referee Dean Lister agreed. “My job is to look after the fighters’ safety, not please them or the crowd.

"I must make instant decisions and it’s a skill that I’ve honed over the years. The pit is small and sometimes I’ve been hit too. Inadvertently.

"At Spartan Wars we’re proactive about mental health. Many of our boxers find the sport helps helps them get through rough times as the training and routine involved in the run up to shows keeps them focused and level-headed and the bouts are themselves therapeutic and confidence-building.

"These are men determined to be better versions of themselves and become role models in their communities.

"Our aim is for the sport to appeal to a wider audience and with a new documentary about to be released we hope people will understand better what bare-knuckle fighting, the original style of boxing before gloved, is all about so that it is generally viewed more positively.”

All sports events require sponsors and Roberts is grateful to his for their generosity which allows him put on what those attending clearly find exciting events. He thanked Scotwest Shellfish, Erfmann & Son Building, Bloodshot Sports and A2B Cleaning.