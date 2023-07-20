News you can trust since 1858
Liversedge trampolining star Dhilan Daly leaps to success for Team Yorkshire

Liversedge youngster Dhilan Daly is flying high after his impressive bouncing skills saw him qualify to represent Team Yorkshire at the recent Regional Trampoline Championships final in Harrogate.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 20th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

​The sporty 14-year-old beat competitors from across Yorkshire with two solid routines scoring a total of 80.23 to qualify in the male U15 category.

He will now travel to Birmingham’s Utilita Stadium as a member of the Yorkshire squad for the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup final in September.

Dhilan, a pupil at Spen Valley High School, has been trampolining since the age of three and is no stranger to success, having beaten competitors from across the county to take the title of Yorkshire Trampoline Champion 2022 in the male U15 category.

Liversedge trampoline star Dhilan Daly.
Liversedge trampoline star Dhilan Daly.
He trains with Bradford Olympian Trampoline Club, who are based in Bradford.

Dhilan said: “I am over the moon that I made the Yorkshire team and can’t wait for the Challenge Cup Final.

"I am looking forward to the experience and competing against other trampolinists from around the UK – I will be aiming high.”

Proud parent John Daly said: It’s an amazing achievement. Dhilan

Dhilan Daly in high flying action.
Dhilan Daly in high flying action.

has been training hard, with the help of his coaches, to perfect his routines.

"The whole family is excited for Dhilan and will be cheering him and the rest of the Yorkshire squad at the competition.”

