Liversedge brothers Dhilan and Caelan Daly celebrate Yorkshire Schools Trampoline success

Liversedge brothers Dhilan Daly and Caelan Daly were celebrating when they were both crowned Yorkshire Schools Trampoline Competition winners in their year group categories.

Putting Kirklees schools firmly on the trampoline map with their impressive trampoline skills, both youngsters performed impressively and will now move from county level to regional level for their next competition test in 2025.

Dhilan, 15, a pupil at Spen Valley High School, secured first place in the year 10-14 elite male category with a high score of 86.61 after two solid routines.

He also earned the distinction of being the highest scoring competitor on the day out of all the entrants.

Younger brother Caelan, 12, a pupil at Heckmondwike Grammar School, showcased his trampoline skills equally impressively with two clean routines and scored a fantastic 80.42 to earn top spot in the year 7-9 elite male category.

The annual event, which was held at Bradford Girls Grammar School, attracted schools from all over the county.

Also competing at the event and at the start of her trampoline journey

was the boys’ younger sister Tara, 8, a pupil at Norristhorpe Primar

School. She placed a respectable 10th in the female novice category year 1-6.

The brothers will now continue their training as they are through to the Northern zonal stage, which takes place in the New Year in South Shields.

Tara said: “I’m really proud of my big brothers and I love watching them bounce.

"I can’t wait to cheer them on at the next stage and I hope they win more trophies.”

Yorkshire Schools Trampoline Competition event organiser Kate Pellegrina said: “This year’s competition received a record number of entries from schools in the Yorkshire region.

"It’s fantastic to see so many young and talented trampolinists from Yorkshire showcasing their skills and proud to be representing their school.

“I am looking forward to seeing the Yorkshire category winners in action at the Northern zonal round and wish them the best of luck.”

For more information about the Yorkshire Schools Trampoline Competition and how to enter, email Kate Pellegrina at [email protected]