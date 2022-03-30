Link Group sponsors Birkenshaw Bluedogs to support girls in sport

Earlier this month, the teams were presented with their new kits at the sponsorship event.

The teams, which are part of the community club in Birkenshaw, are a combination of young women who are all from the local area, from a range of backgrounds and schools.

Being in a team helps them learn how to be part of a team, find their own talents and give them motivation as individuals, and as part of a community.

Bolu Fagborun, coach for Birkenshaw Bluedogs, said: “It is great to see the girls’ teams developing, and we’re delighted to have Link Group’s support.

The sponsorship event was held on March 18.

“I am passionate about encouraging girls and young women into sports and giving them the support and room to thrive.

“We want to foster talent regardless of gender, and this is a great step towards creating a structure where girls can develop and enjoy their rugby.

“We are looking forward to Link Group sponsoring and supporting the team and seeing what work we can do to encourage the under 11s team to grow.

“The team is a great asset to the community, and it brings people from all different backgrounds together in a love of rugby.”

The two teams are at different stages of their development journey.

The under 13s team has 24 players and has played six competitive matches since March 2021.

The under 11s team will launch a recruitment drive with the support of Link Group to develop the team and gain more players.

These teams will complement the existing boys’ and men’s rugby teams.

Link Group will help to promote this recruitment drive through its external communications and local support.

The sponsorship will also involve funding for facilities and coaching.

Link Group is keen to help these young women achieve in sport to embrace gender equality and mental health. It forms a central part of its focus to support education for young people in communities in which it operates.

Karl Midl, chief executive officer, Link Fund Solutions, said: “We are proud to see and support young women pioneering gender equity in rugby, a previously male-dominated sport.

“By sponsoring the Birkenshaw Bluedogs girls’ teams, we hope to help these talented individuals find new opportunities they might not have known were available to them.

“We hope these girls will be inspired to continue playing rugby, and for some to even become professional players.

“More and more we are seeing female role models in sports and Link Group is excited to help this group achieve, and importantly do something they love.”