Less Than 100 Days Until The Betfred St Leger Festival Begins

There are now less than 100 days to go until one of the most prestigious horse racing festivals kicks off, as the Betfred St Leger Festival returns to Doncaster Racecourse on Thursday 11th September. Mark your calendars and prepare for four days of action-packed horse racing and unforgettable entertainment at one of the most historic horseracing festivals in the world.

The Betfred St Leger caters for every racegoer, whatever the price range or preference, with early bird tickets starting from just £10 and free entry for children 17 and under, or if you’re looking to watch in style, the ultra-premium hospitality package in the Sky Garden is the one for you, with limited availability and selling fast at £749pp. For those looking to enjoy the entire festival, the Leger Four-Day Pass will allow entry to all four days of the festival for just £75pp Grandstand and £99pp County, if you book before 29th June – when prices are set to rise.

This year, the St Leger Festival will also open an exciting new premium area on the County enclosure Champagne Lawn, featuring live entertainment across the first three days of the festival, including a different celebrity DJ on each day, with the confirmed acts soon to be announced.

The highly anticipated festival will once again commence with The Betfred Ladies Day, the first of four days of enthralling horse racing and entertainment. On a day that allows attendees to celebrate their style, the iconic Style Awards will return this year in partnership with Meadowhall, with the best dressed racegoer set to walk away with an impressive prize worth over £1,000.

Punters can expect to see some of the most prestigious racing of the four-day festival on day two, as the Betfred Doncaster Cup Day gets underway on Friday 12th September. This is a day etched in the history of horse racing, with the oldest race currently run under the rules of horse racing and the final leg of the Stayer’s Triple Crown taking place. The Stayer’s Triple Crown consists of the three most prestigious long-distance races in the British flat racing season and always produces an exhilarating spectacle for all to enjoy.

The flagship day of the festival, and indeed Doncaster’s racing calendar, follows on Saturday 13th September with the Betfred St Leger Day promising to bring the drama. Often the highlight of the four-day festival, punters can feast their eyes on epic battles between leading stables and jockeys across the country. Crowds of up to 30,000 are expected to be in attendance to witness nail-biting drama and see horse racing history unfold in the world’s oldest classic and final of the season, the Betfred St Leger Stakes. The fun doesn’t stop there as guests will be treated to show-stopping entertainment, with live music and DJs to keep the party going after the racing has finished.

The ‘Sunday Funday’ will conclude the 2025 Betfred St Leger festival, consisting of a full day of family fun with a range of entertaining activities on offer. The closing day will also host the Leger Legends charity race, featuring ex-professional jockeys rolling back the years and going head-to-head in pursuit of glory. Currently, Grandstand early bird tickets are available from just £20 per person, with children 17 and under able to enjoy the racing free of charge.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse commented: “Each year we look to make the Betfred St Leger Festival more successful than the last, meaning we will be pulling out all the stops once again to make 2025 our best year yet.

“Our main priority is to ensure an enjoyable experience for each and every attendee and with the racing and entertainment we have lined up for this year, we’re certain this will come to fruition.

“Next year marks an incredibly special milestone as we celebrate 250 years of the Betfred St Leger Festival, so we’ll be doing what we have done incredibly well for 249 years and put on a fantastic occasion over the four days.”

Racegoers are encouraged to purchase early bird tickets now before the price increase on Sunday 29th June. There is also very limited availability on most hospitality packages, so visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more information, or call the team on 01302 304200 to secure your place.