Lee Greenwood delighted with effort from Dewsbury Rams against Huddersfield Giants as they prepare for Hull KR test

Dewsbury take on Hull KR in a friendly outing on Friday. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

The Rams were level with their Super League visitors 56 minutes into Michael Knowles’ testimonial game before eventually succumbing to a 42-12 defeat.

Andy Gabriel scored both Rams’ tries, each converted by Jake Sweeting.

“Overall I couldn’t have asked for any more effort or determination from the players,” reflected Greenwood, whose side face Hull KR in another pre-season game tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While we are a bit disappointed with the final score, there were plenty of positives to take from the game.

“Huddersfield brought pretty much a full-strength squad and didn’t let up for 80 minutes.

“We had a handful of experienced players missing and lost a few during the game, so it was probably no surprise we struggled towards the end.

“I thought our tryline defence at times was outstanding and we showed the odd glimpse of an attacking threat.”

Tomorrow’s friendly will be Dewsbury’s second and final pre-season outing as they again opt to test themselves against Super League opposition.