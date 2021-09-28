Hull KR forward Owen Harrison signs for Dewsbury Rams

Owen Harrison has signed for Dewsbury Rams. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

The 22-year-old has played 10 times for the Robins in Super League but has opted to make the switch to Dewsbury in search of regular game time.

He had a brief loan spell with the Rams in 2019 but feels he has become a more mature player since that time.

Harrison will help to fill the void left by Tom Garratt, who is set to join Hull KR ahead of the 2022 Super League campaign.

“I am really buzzing to have signed with the club for next year. I can’t wait to get stuck in to pre-season and get ready for a big year both for me personally and for the team," said Harrison.

“Once I had the chance to sit down with Lee Greenwood and he expressed the vision he saw for myself and also the club it was an easy decision to make.

“Dewsbury is a great club and with a good pre-season under our belts I can see us having a very positive year in 2022.

“I had a brief spell with the Rams back when I was 19 and now I’m 22 so I believe I have matured and become a better player so I hope I can bring a lot more to the team than I did back then.

“There are also a lot of new faces around the squad from when I was last here so I am looking forward to meeting them all.

“It is going to be a big change for me and one which I can not wait for. I am looking forward to playing some regular rugby and I want to be playing at my best and hopefully we can get into the top half of the table come the end of the year.”

Rams head coach Lee Greenwood was impressed with Harrison during his loan spell in 2019 and is confident the forward can be a "star" for Dewsbury next season.

He added: “I am really pleased to have Owen on board for next season. He impressed everyone during his loan spell with us back in 2019 and he has gone on to play a number of Super League games for Hull KR since.

“It has not worked out as he would have wanted it to this year meaning he has had a bit of thinking to do. This next year is crucial for his rugby career now and he knows that.