How Tom Garratt's move to Hull KR can be a positive for Dewsbury Rams

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com. Dewsbury's Tom Garratt scores a try.

The forward is set to join the Robins from 2022, following in the footsteps of former Rams player Kyle Trout who moved from Dewsbury to KR in 2019.

Greenwood feels that Garratt will adapt well to the rigours of Super League and when asked if his move will help Dewsbury with further recruitment, he said: “I hope so.

“We aren’t blessed with loads of money, we don’t offer that big financial package to players.

“Hopefully now with Kyle Trout signing to Hull KR a couple of years ago and with Tom doing the same now, it shows that if you impress enough you can get your rewards later down the line. I am really pleased for Tom, he deserves it.

“He has worked really hard off his own back. He has already got the Super League mentality with the attitude he has. I think he could do really well.”

Dewsbury return to action against winless Swinton Lions this weekend after their trip to Toulouse Olympique was cancelled last week due to travel restrictions.

The extended gap between fixtures has given the Rams an opportunity to allow injured players to recuperate and allowed Greenwood more time on the training field with his squad.

“There are some people who couldn’t train last week but will be in full training this week,” added Greenwood.

“We had more numbers in training as the week went on last week.

“We didn’t have enough to put a team out at the start of last week but by the end of the week we had more than 17 players.

“Hopefully the numbers keep increasing and then I will have some decisions to make for the Swinton game.”

Sam Day and Keenan Tomlinson made their returns from injury against Batley Bulldogs while the meeting with Swinton will come too soon for Adam Ryder and Bayley Liu.

Greenwood added: “There are a couple of guys who have had Covid in the last few weeks, so it is just about how they respond to training.”