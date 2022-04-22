Heckmondwike Saints triumph in their second cycle speedway match of season

In the junior league Heckmondwike fielded only two riders, with Elliot Long scoring four in the under 13s and Joseph Green scoring 12 in the under 10s. Both riders were brave after having nasty falls in their first races due to the unfamiliar track.

In the main match Heckmondwike took the win with a score of 91 against Bury’s 58.

The Heckmondwike riders dominated the match throughout and scorers on the day were Stuart Hardaker (12+1 bonus point); Pat Beacock (20 max); Daniel Green (12+4 bonus points); Justin Naylor (18+1 bonus point); Darren Kent (20 max) and Chris Green (9).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heckmondwike Saints: Left, Darren Kent, in blue, in front and Chris Green also in action, in blue, at Bury. Right, the Saints’ Northern Fours team and juniors at Sheffield.

In the Northern Fours League Heckmondwike struggled against the strong competition, coming last. Scores were: Sheffield 46; Bury 45; [email protected] Tyldesley 44; Stockport 37; Hull 35; Heckmondwike 27.

Heckmondwike’s next match is at home on May 15 against Hull.

Training sessions are held Wednesdays at 7.30pm and Saturdays at 10.30am at Firth Park, Heckmondwike, opposite Morrisons petrol station.