Heckmondwike Saints remain unbeaten as opponents Bury made to feel the heat

Heckmondwike Saints Cycle Speedway Club maintained their unbeaten record in heatwave conditions in their North and Scotland Division Two encounter at Bury.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Before the main match, Elliott Long and Joesph Green scored 10 and seven points respectively in the Under 13 event.

Heckmondwike got off to the best possible start when club stalwarts Darren Kent and Patrick Beacock combined for a maximum heat win over fast-rising Bury teenager Jayden Hancock, who was unbeaten after that for the rest of the afternoon.

The Saints gradually extended their lead through a series of heat advantages, including a well-worked maximum win by Kent and Daniel Green over leading Bury rider Tom Dunphy, although Bury clawed a few points back when Mark Rushby fell trying to pass Hancock, earning an exclusion in the process.

Heckmondwike Saints at Bury where they maintained their unbeaten record. Juniors pictured are Joseph Green (bottom left) and James Vanner (right).Heckmondwike Saints at Bury where they maintained their unbeaten record. Juniors pictured are Joseph Green (bottom left) and James Vanner (right).
Heckmondwike Saints at Bury where they maintained their unbeaten record. Juniors pictured are Joseph Green (bottom left) and James Vanner (right).
With a comfortable lead Beacock and Justin Naylor were able to relinquish a couple of rides each in the stifling heat, in favour of Heckmondwike reserves Lee Warhurst, who was making his league debut, and comeback man Ian Johnson, whose first race had to be re-run when nearly completed due to a stoppage for a fallen opposing rider.

Johnson won the re-run and also won his other race.

Race of the day was the penultimate heat, when Stuart Hardaker, a late starter in the sport and in his second full season, passed the home pairing twice, the action being so exciting to watch that the flag marshall lost count of the number of laps and Stuart had to hold on for an extra lap in the heat in his fifth race of the day.

The match ended with a drawn heat in an intriguing race between Bury's teenage prospects Hancock and Dunphy and Heckmondwike's vastly experienced veteran pair of Darren Kent and Mark Rushby.

The final score was Bury 61, Heckmondwike 87.

Heckmondwike scorers: Darren Kent 17 (+1 bonus point), Patrick Beacock 8 (+3), Daniel Green 16 (+1), Justin Naylor 7 (+3), Mark Rushby 12 (+2), Stuart Hardaker 16 (+1), Lee Warhurst 3, Ian Johnson 8.

Meanwhile in the British Youth and Junior League, Heckmondwike’s James Vanner took the overall win in the under 8s and Joseph Green managed a first in the under 12s C final.

