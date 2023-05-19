First up was the Division Three event where Elliott Long and Joseph Green scored 12 and eight points respectively in the U13 category.

For the Division Two encounter, both teams were almost at full strength and appeared to be evenly matched.

Two falls by Heckmondwike's Daniel Green in the early heats gave Sheffield the early advantage and Heck’s fortunes were further dented when leading rider Mark Rushby suffered rib injuries in his second ride after being forced into the safety fence and withdrew from the re-run.

Justin Naylor and Stuart Hardaker goone, two for Heckmondwike Saints against Sheffield.

Rushby valiantly returned to action for heat eight where team partner Stuart Hardaker helped him to a vital third place.

By heat 10 of the 15-heat match, Sheffield were seven points ahead and appeared to be relatively safe.

With two heats remaining, Heckmondwike were still five points behind, but Saints' Justin Naylor and Stuart Hardaker scored a 7-3 maximum heat win from the outside grids to reduce the deficit to one point, thus setting up a last heat decider.

For the vital final heat, Heckmondwike fielded Rushby and vastly experienced captain/manager/chairman Darren Kent and Rushby, ignoring the pain from his injury, stormed away for victory, with the tactically aware Kent comfortably settled into third place, to give the Saints a 6-4 heat advantage and a 74-73 victory over the stunned reigning champions.

Heckmondwike Saints' cycle speedway team.

Heckmondwike scorers: Mark Rushby 14 (+1 bonus pt), Stuart Hardaker 12(+1), Daniel Green 3, Patrick Beacock 15(+1), Darren Kent 15(+1), Justin Naylor 11(+1), Elliott Long (reserve) 3, Emia Metcalf (reserve) 1.

Heckmondwike Saints’ next match is on Sunday, 1pm, at Firth Park, Heckmondwike against Manchesters Astley & Tildesley.

Training is on Wednesday nights from 7.30pm and Saturday mornings at 10.30am.