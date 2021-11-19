Hargreaves defeats Armitage in Spen Victoria Winter Sweep Roses final

Sweep win: Jack Hargreaves.

The latest round, sponsored by Re New Windows, of Cleckheaton, attracted 44 entries, with both greens used.

After another great day of bowling the final saw Lancashire’s Hargreaves (right) up against Leeds’ Armitage and it was the latter who made the better start, soon going 8-1 up.

But Jack does like a few marks on the Spen bottom green and he started leading close bowls end after end, as a 13 break saw him go 14-8 in front.

Marc tried everything he could, but he just could not put any sort of run together with the final ending 21-14.

The prelims had been played on the top green this week, meaning that the bottom green was to be used for the remaining rounds. This made Callum Wraight, back on his preferred green, the joint favourite along with the previous week’s winner Gareth Coates.

Leeds bowler Dave Norris produced a shock, beating Warwick and Worcester county player Josh Hale.

The returning Karen Hill, Simon Walder and Anthony Rukin all came through their respective games to progress to the first round that saw the rest of the pre-tournament fancied players in action.

Chris Mordue, Michael Sweeney, Jack Hargreaves, Callum Wraight, Simon Walder, Mark Regan all won their games, while Chris Ellis beat Lancashire county man Chris Bly 21-19. Result of the round was Armitage, not long out of the county junior side, beating Coates 21-17.

Yorkshire county lady Karen Hill beat Dave Norris to also progress to round two.

Second round matches saw Mordue win 21-15 against M Sweeney while Hargreaves beat B Smyth 21- 11; Ellis defeated N Simpson 21- 18; Wraight beat D Poole 21-19; Armitage saw off

G Wike 21-8; Walder beat A Hodgson 21-7; Regan won 21-7 against Hill; and Liam Griffin beat B Sweeney 21-7.

The quarter-finals threw up some interesting games, one of which saw Yorkshire’s Chris Mordue lost out to Lancashire’s Hargreaves 21-18.

Shropshire’s Wraight was up against Spen’s Ellis and got revenge for a defeat to him on the top green the previous week as he won 21-4.

A clash of two Leeds bowlers saw Armitage edge out Walder 21-20 while Halifax’s Regan beat Leeds bowler Griffin 21-8.

A cracking semi-final saw Hargreaves win 21-8 against Wraight after getting off to a flyer, going 12-5 up.

Callum only managed to stay in the game with his trademark striking and got back to 12-10, but Jack just kept leading near.

It was all to play for at 18-18, but no matter what Callum did he just could not get the better of Jack.

The other semi-final was even closer before Armitage emerged victorious 21-20 against Regan.

After 11 ends it was 8-7 to Armitage. Neither player could hold onto the Jack for a few ends to put any sort of break together, and after 21 ends it 14-14.

Both players kept trying to alter the length of mark to disrupt their opponent, but it was 20-20 after 29 ends. Armitage led a good bowl, almost a front toucher and Regan played over with both bowls but to no avail, so it was Armitage who went through to the final.