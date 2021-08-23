Featherstone Rovers 64 Dewsbury Rams 6: Depleted Rams suffer heavy defeat

HEAD COACH: Lee Greenwood on the sidelines at Post Office Road. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

The Rams were heavily beaten by high-flying Featherstone after numerous players tested positive for Covid-19 before kick-off.

Dewsbury’s problems were further compounded as Dale Ferguson and Jimmy Beckett, who both featured in the previous week’s win over Widnes Vikings, were recalled from their loans by Rovers.

Despite being on the end of a big loss, Greenwood has vowed that Dewsbury will continue to do everything they can to ensure they fulfill every fixture this season.

TRY TIME: Andy Gabriel runs clear for Dewsbury's only try of the game. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

“I think if we had another positive test the RFL might have called the game off but we had every intention of playing this fixture, even if we were down to 15 players,” said the Rams head coach.

“We are here to fulfil fixtures and that is what we have done. We will fulfill every single one this season, regardless of what we can put out.

"I see other teams not fulfilling games but we are here to play rugby league. That is why we were willing to enter a shorter competition last autumn and we will fulfill every single fixture this year.”

Andy Gabriel scored Dewsbury’s only try of the afternoon as he intercepted a pass and burst 90 metres at the end of the first half.

Two tries from Craig Hall along with scores from Gadwin Springer, Ben Blackmore, Callum Field and Alex Walker had given Featherstone the upper hand at the interval.

Greenwood was pleased by the defensive display in the opening 20 minutes of the second half but the hosts finished strongly, as Luke Cooper’s try on the hour was followed by a second score from Blackmore.