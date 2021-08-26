Dewsbury Rams turn to loan market as they contend with Covid-related absences

Dewsbury Rams head coach Lee Greenwood.

The Rams were without a number of players for last week’s trip to Featherstone Rovers after a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad.

Despite having the option to postpone the fixture, head coach Lee Greenwood wanted to press ahead with the game as Dewsbury were beaten 64-6 by Rovers.

The head coach was left with just 18 players, which included squad members carrying small injuries, leaving him to see if there are any loan deals that can be completed before they welcome Newcastle to the Tetley’s Stadium.

“We were down to our last 18, including guys with knocks. I don’t think we will get anyone back so we will have to look to see if there is anyone we can loan in,” said Greenwood following last weekend’s defeat at Featherstone.

“Newcastle are in a similar position, they had to call their game off so they should have some players unavailable.

“It is hard enough knowing what team I am going to have rather than looking at what other teams might have.”