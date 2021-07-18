Dewsbury Rams' trip to Toulouse Olympique cancelled

Toulouse v Dewsbury Rams has been cancelled. Picture: Getty Images.

The Rams were beaten by Batley Bulldogs on Thursday night and will not return to action until August 1 against Swinton Lions.

An RFL statement read: "France remains on the UK Government’s updated ‘amber list’ announced this week, which means that anyone returning from France must isolate for at least five days on their return – unless they have received their second vaccine jab more than 14 days prior (a change which comes into effect for arrivals from Monday 19 July onwards).

"In line with the RFL Board’s previous decision, part-time teams are therefore not required to play in France due to the impact on their jobs outside of rugby league.

"The fixture cannot be rearranged as there are no available slots in the season.

"Toulouse have yet to play at home in 2021, although they have played two ‘home’ fixtures in England, against Widnes Vikings and Swinton Lions. The club continues to fulfil away fixtures as scheduled, with their players required to quarantine (other than for training) for seven days on their return to France.

"Clubs agreed prior to the season commencing to contest the Betfred Championship on a ‘points percentage’ basis due to the threat of postponements and cancellations presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The points percentage is calculated by the number of matches won by a club, divided by the number of matches played, multiplied by 50.