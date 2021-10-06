Dewsbury Rams tie trio of players down to new contracts

Dewsbury Rams have retained three more players ahead of the 2022 campaign. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

Jon Magrin, Alex Smith and Jordan Schofield have all penned new deals at the club, after helping the Rams finish 10th in the table in 2021.

Jamaican international Magrin admitted it was an easy decision to remain at Dewsbury and hopes to deliver improved displays next season.

“It was a pretty straight-forward decision to stay at the Rams and I am getting too old to bounce around from club to club so it is nice to get some consistency,” he said.

“Dewsbury is a great place to play with excellent facilities and a good environment. It is also close to home which also contributed to my decision to stay.

“I am hoping to have a really big year in 2022 and I want to step up my game and aim to be a leader in the pack.”

Schofield came through the ranks at Super League side Wakefield Trinity before joining Dewsbury last year.

Of his new deal, the 21-year-old said: “I am happy to have proven myself enough this year to earn another contract with the Rams.

“It was a really easy decision to stay at the club because I am very happy here and it is a good environment for me to be able to learn and grow in.”

Meanwhile, Smith is hoping to put together a run of games next campaign after his 2021 season was hampered by injury.

More opportunities could be available to the half-back, after Liam Finn retired at the end of the season.

“For me personally it was not the greatest season as I picked up multiple injuries throughout, but I was also not expecting to play any games, so to have played the amount I did made me realise I can cut it at this level so I am hoping to get into pre-season fitter, faster and stronger,” he said.