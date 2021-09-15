Dewsbury Rams tie down three players for 2022 season

The 27-year-old admits it was an easy decision to remain with the club and is aiming to improve the defensive side of his game in 2022 after finding his form in attack this year.

“I am really pleased to have signed for next season, I feel like I have really settled here in Dewsbury and in the Championship, so it was a really easy decision to extend my time with the club,” he said.

“This year has been a disappointing one, there can be no denying that, but I am already looking forward to next year as we will get the chance to right a few wrongs.

“Hopefully I can keep getting over the line but more importantly I want to stay consistent. This year I feel like I have not always made the right decisions in defence, so that will be an aspect I want to improve on heading into pre-season.”

Carr joined the Rams from Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2021 season, having come through the ranks at the Super League club.

He has made 12 appearances for Dewsbury this campaign and said of his new contract: “I am extremely pleased to have signed a new deal with the Rams.

“I feel like Lee Greenwood has helped my confidence massively and he’s got me back to being myself on the pitch again.

“I feel as though next year he will help me to improve even further and I am excited to see what the season has to hold, after digging into a good pre-season with the boys.

“There was no doubt in my mind about signing anywhere else, I love the club and this is where I want to be, we have got a good group of lads here with great togetherness and I also have a good bond with the coaches.”

Meanwhile, Butterworth came through the ranks at Bradford Bulls before joining Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants in 2019 where he made his top-flight debut against St. Helens.

The 22-year-old said: “I have really enjoyed my time so far at the club and I am looking forward to seeing what next year brings.