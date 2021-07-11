Dewsbury Rams suffer defeat at Newcastle Thunder
Dewsbury Rams' two-game unbeaten run came to an end as they were beaten 24-12 at Newcastle Thunder on Sunday afternoon.
Only four points separated the sides at half time in a hotly-contested encounter but three unanswered tries after the second-half restart effectively won the game for Newcastle
Newcastle took the lead when Jack Johnson crossed after three minutes but Dewsbury hit back with Lewis Carr's try and a penalty goal from Michael Knowles.
Connor Bailey took a short pass to charge over with 26 minutes played before two tries early in the second half from Ukuma Ta'ai and Alex Clegg took the game away from the Rams.
Kieran Gill added another Newcastle try just after the hour before Davey Dixon hit back for Dewsbury five minutes later.
That proved the last decisive action as Newcastle held on to record a fourth win in five games.