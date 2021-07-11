Dewsbury Rams suffer defeat at Newcastle Thunder

RESULT: Newcastle Thunder 24-12 Dewsbury Rams.

Only four points separated the sides at half time in a hotly-contested encounter but three unanswered tries after the second-half restart effectively won the game for Newcastle

Newcastle took the lead when Jack Johnson crossed after three minutes but Dewsbury hit back with Lewis Carr's try and a penalty goal from Michael Knowles.

Connor Bailey took a short pass to charge over with 26 minutes played before two tries early in the second half from Ukuma Ta'ai and Alex Clegg took the game away from the Rams.

Kieran Gill added another Newcastle try just after the hour before Davey Dixon hit back for Dewsbury five minutes later.