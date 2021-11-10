Dewsbury Rams sign duo from local amateur sides

Dewsbury Rams head coach Lee Greenwood. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Both players have been training with the Rams since the end of last year and have done enough to earn contracts with the club.

Copley, who plays at half-back, is a product of Dewsbury Celtic while forward Walker arrives from Dewsbury Moor Maroons.

Walker’s father, Matt and two uncles, Patch and James, have previously played for the Rams.

“I am buzzing to have signed for next year, it has always been a massive ambition of mine to play Championship rugby and for it to be with Dewsbury where my Dad and uncles have previously played makes it all the more special to me,” said Walker.

“After following the club as a kid I can’t wait for the chance to pull the kit on myself. I can’t wait to get back into training with the boys and have a good season before kicking on into next year and hopefully I can get a few games under my belt.”

Copley added of his deal: “I am very pleased to have signed with the Rams.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play professional rugby and with the Rams being my local team it was a no brainer for me to sign.

“I think I will learn a lot from the players around me and benefit from being around the professional environment but it will also be a massive challenge for myself but one that I am looking to take head on.

"I want to try and cement a spot in the first team, stamp my name on the game and hopefully see us in the play-offs.”

Head coach Lee Greenwood added: “Without putting too much expectation on his shoulders, Harry is one of the most talented players of any amateurs that we have brought into the system.