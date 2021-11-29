Dewsbury Rams sign Castleford Tigers utility back

Brad Graham. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 20-year-old can play on the wing or in the centre. He made his Super League debut last year in a meeting with Hull FC.

Head coach Lee Greenwood admitted he was surprised that the player had become available. Graham said it was an easy decision to join the club after speaking to Greenwood.

He said: “I am very pleased to have signed for the Rams; it is a local club to myself and has a great history so I am really looking forward to getting stuck in and finding my feet within the team and the club.

“The decision was easy to be honest. Once Lee Greenwood got in touch, everything about the club and its ambitions attracted me; it also fits with my lifestyle change of going self-employed and playing part-time, which is great.

“I am looking forward to making my mark on the Championship and pushing my way into the team and competing hard to earn a place.

“I am excited to show everyone what I am about; the set-up here is second to none and it is a great environment to be in. I am looking forward to helping the team achieve a high finish in this upcoming year and I am raring to go.”