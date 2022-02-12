Dewsbury Rams seek improvement against Sheffield Eagles

Dewsbury Rams were beaten by York last weekend. Picture: TCF Photography.

The Rams only points of the game came from the boot of Beharrell as they fell to their second successive defeat.

Dewsbury opened the campaign with a heavy defeat on home soil against Bradford but Beharrell was more encouraged by Sunday’s showing in York.

“I thought in the first hour we competed very well but we tailed off at the end, it is not good enough,” he said.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are more positives to take than last week so we are going in the right direction.

“We just need to stay in games for a little longer.”

Dewsbury host Sheffield Eagles - who defeated Bradford Bulls last weekend - on Sunday and Beharrell feels it is a good chance for the Rams to kickstart their season.

“It is a game that is a bit important now,” he added.

“It is early in the season and there is a long way to go but I think that is a game where we can really kickstart our season.”

He continued: “We are pretty upbeat. Playing Bradford and York, we probably weren’t expected to win but we competed better against York, which is what we wanted.