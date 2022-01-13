Dewsbury Rams prepare to face Huddersfield Giants in Michael Knowles' testimonial

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 14/04/2019 - Rugby League - Coral Challenge Cup - Thatto Heath Crusaders v Dewsbury Rams - Hatton Solicitors Crusader Park, Thatto Heath, England - Michael Knowles.

With Liam Finn having retired and Paul Sykes moving into a coaching role, Knowles will be tasked with helping the club’s younger players progress this campaign.

The veteran player celebrates his testimonial game on Saturday as Huddersfield Giants visit the Tetley’s Stadium.

“Michael is definitely among our more experienced players, and with Liam Finn having moved on, and Paul Sykes taking more of a coaching-orientated role, I’ll be leaning on him to be an on-field leader,” Greenwood told totalrl.com.

“He’s comfortable with that, and he’s also happy mentoring the younger players, on and off the field.

“You sometimes find the less experienced lads are okay physically, but need help with the mental side of the game, and that’s where the likes of Michael come into their own.

“You’ve also got to remember he’s a very good and reliable player in his own right, and his versatility is a real bonus.”

Gates open at 11.30am on Saturday with the South Stand to be closed for the game. Spaces will be available in the seated stand and Beaumont Terrace.