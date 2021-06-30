Dewsbury Rams praised as they overcome adversity to win at Oldham

KEY MOMENT: Will Oakes’s second-half try proved decisive as Dewsbury Rams secured a much-needed win over Oldham last weekend.

The Rams had several players out with injury and a number of squad numbers were forced to play out of position in order for Greenwood to field a team.

Dewsbury led 12-0 at the half-time interval and never looked in danger of losing their lead as Oldham managed to score just one try in 80 minutes.

The Rams scored twice in quick succession early on as Paul Sykes put Davey Dixon over for a try before Andy Gabriel showed a fantastic turn of pace to score his eighth try of the campaign on 13 minutes. Sykes converted both tries.

Tyler Dupree hit back for Oldham with 56 minutes played but the missed conversion meant Lee Greenwood’s side were able to keep their opponents at arm’s length.

Dewsbury responded five minutes later as Will Oakes showed great strength to power through two defenders for a try which quickly quelled Oldham’s hopes of mounting a comeback.

“You had players playing out of position. We had four wingers playing in the three quarters, a centre playing at second-row who went off after half an hour and couldn’t come back on,” said Greenwood.

“We then had to put a front-rower in second row for the rest of the game. We then lost a front-rower just after half time so we had no proper forwards left with half an hour to go.

“It was just a real dogged effort, it wasn’t pretty. I make no apologies for how we played.

“It was about sticking in for each other, working hard, sharing the workload and defending and that is what we did.

“Other than one missed tackle, we defended really well.”

Greenwood felt his side’s attacking display was clinical as Dewsbury took most of the chances that came their way.

He added: “In the first half we controlled the ball and took our chances when they came.

“The second half wasn’t quite as good but we had a bit more defending to do.