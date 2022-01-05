Dewsbury Rams duo to serve one-game bans picked up on international duty

Dewsbury Rams will be without two players for their friendly against Huddersfield later this month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Knowles started his career at Castleford Tigers in 2005 before going on to represent Gateshead, Barrow, Sheffield and Featherstone before arriving at Dewsbury in 2017.

During an 18-year career Knowles has made over 250 appearances and he is preparing for his fifth full season with Dewsbury.

The Rams were due to be in action on Boxing Day but their friendly against Batley Bulldogs was cancelled due to a number of Covid-19 cases in both camps.

Tomlinson and Ferguson picked up their bans while playing for Jamaica and Scotland respectively, in a game between the nations which ended 30-30 in Featherstone in October.

The cancellation of last month’s friendly means they will not be available when Huddersfield visit the Tetley’s Stadium on January 15 for Knowles’s testimonial.

Rams head coach Lee Greenwood has revealed that Huddersfield are set to field a strong team and he is hoping for a decent crowd.

“I’ve spoken to Huddersfield, who have said they’ll be sending a strong side over,” Greenwood told totalrl.com.