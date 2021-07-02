Dewsbury Rams concentrating on themselves ahead of Sheffield Eagles clash

The Rams head coach watched his side return to winning ways last weekend as they defeated Oldham at Bower Fold to end a run of three-straight defeats.

Sheffield have won just one of their last nine Championship games - against Oldham - since beating Bradford Bulls and York City Knights in their opening two fixtures.

“They started the season really, really well. They obviously had a really good pre-season, they looked fit and sharp right at the beginning, as opposed to some other teams,” assessed Greenwood.

HEAD COACH: Lee Greenwood. Picture: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

“They didn’t have many injuries at the start of the season, they took Bradford to the cleaners and they beat York.

“And then, as the weeks have passed they have had good starting players who have been unavailable for them but, again, it is about concentrating on ourselves and seeing what team we can put out.

“We are going to have players playing out of position and players who are unfamiliar.

“If we start worrying about the opposition, you will struggle to get your own performance in order.