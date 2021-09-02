Dewsbury Rams can seal Championship survival against Sheffield Eagles

LAST TIME OUT: Dewsbury Rams were beaten by Newcastle Thunder last weekend. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

Head coach Lee Greenwood felt their victory over Widnes Vikings last month pulled them clear of the bottom two but a win at the Eagles would remove any doubts over what league they will be playing in next season.

The Rams were beaten by Newcastle Thunder last time out but Oldham’s comprehensive defeat at the hands of Featherstone Rovers ensured Dewsbury’s destiny is still very much in their own hands.

Dewsbury and Sheffield shared the spoils in an 18-18 draw when they met at the Tetley’s Stadium earlier in the season.

Victory would secure Dewsbury’s place in the Championship for 2022 with two games remaining while defeat for Oldham at Widnes Vikings would also be enough, regardless of what happens at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Meanwhile, Dewsbury supporters are invited to the club’s Player of the Year awards on Friday, September 17.

The event will take place in the Royal Suite at The Tetley’s Stadium and will include interviews with the first-team squad as nine awards are up for grabs.