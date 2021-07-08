Dewsbury Rams aiming to continue unbeaten run at improving Newcastle Thunder

LEE GREENWOOD: Dewsbury Rams head coach. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Rams are unbeaten in their last two outings after they followed up their victory over Oldham with a draw against Sheffield Eagles last weekend.

Dewsbury and Newcastle have the exact same record of four wins, six losses and one draw this season, with Thunder above the Rams on points difference.

“It will be tough. They are a full-time outfit and they seem to be getting better as they get further into the season,” said Greenwood.

“They have spent a lot of money and have a lot of Lancashire lads in their squad who have played at various levels.”

Greenwood has added a few names to his squad in recent weeks with many teams left depleted by injuries and the impact of Covid-19.

There are few names out there for the Rams coach to work with in order to further bolster his squad as he added: “It’s hard, everybody is looking for players.

“A lot of teams have only 17 or 18 players fit at the moment or not isolating due to Covid.