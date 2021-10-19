Dewsbury Rams add more players for 2022 campaign

Dewsbury Rams have continued strong recruitment for the 2022 season. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

The former Huddersfield Giants player spent time on loan at the Rams last season but has now made the permanent switch to the Tetley’s Stadium.

The 33-year-old, who made his professional debut in 2007, has also represented Wakefield Trinity in Super League, as well as appearing for Bradford Bulls.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club when I played on loan last season and, when the opportunity came about to sign on a permanent basis, I just had to grasp it,” he said after returning to Dewsbury.

“I was unlucky at Featherstone, having dealt with a fair few injuries but I enjoyed my time there overall.

“I have been around for what feels like quite a while and, with the Rams having quite a young pack, I hope to get in with the guys and play alongside them knowing that I have the experience behind me.”

Meanwhile, the Rams have also secured the services of Harry Kidd from League One outfit Hunslet RLFC.

The 25-year-old has signed a one-year deal having previously played for Gloucester All Golds and in the Betfred Championship with Halifax Panthers.