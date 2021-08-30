Dewsbury Rams 22 Newcastle Thunder 43: Rams a step closer to survival despite defeat

DEFEAT: Dewsbury Rams 22-43 Newcastle Thunder. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

With three games of the season remaining for the Rams and second-bottom Oldham, Dewsbury need to lose all of their matches and see their relegation rivals win all of their three remaining fixtures.

So far this season, Oldham have won just twice in 18 league outings.

The pair meet on the final day of the regular season but it is likely the relegation battle will be resolved before then.

Newcastle’s victory at the Tetley’s Stadium, in a game they dominated for large spells, secured their own second-tier status for another season.

Dewsbury had taken the lead through Matty Fleming but despite putting more pressure on the Newcastle defence, the visitors held out.

Calum Turner replied for Newcastle as he ran 80 metres to give Newcastle the lead, which was one they would not relinquish.

Three tries in six minutes from the Thunder proved decisive, as they took control of the contest.

Jack Johnson scored twice in quick succession before Jake Shorrocks planted the ball down to leave Dewsbury with a 16-point deficit.

Josh Woods added a drop goal in the final stages of the first half to edge the visitors further ahead at the interval. Johnson completed his hat-trick four minutes into the second half as he finished off a well-worked move.

Dewsbury hit back as Jon Magrin powered over to score from close range but Wood claimed another Newcastle try soon after to maintain the away side’s healthy advantage.

Ted Chapelhow stormed onto a short pass for Newcastle’s seventh try of the afternoon but Paul Sykes and Tom Garratt replied for the Rams to reduce the deficit.

However, Newcastle had the final say as Matty Wright powered through the defenders to clinch victory for the visitors.