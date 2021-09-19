Dewsbury Rams 21 Oldham 14: Liam Finn retires with hard-earned win

VICTORY: Dewsbury Rams 21-14 Oldham. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

The win, in Liam Finn's final game as a professional, was Dewsbury's third on the bounce as they ended their season with a flourish.

In total, Lee Greenwood's side has won eight of their 21 league outings this season, losing 12 while drawing once.

Until the final 10 minutes against Oldham, it looked like the Rams were on their way to a surprise defeat against a side who will be playing in League 1 next season.

However, two late tries - one from Adam Ryder and one from Michael Knowles - along with a drop-goal from Paul Sykes saw the hosts emerge victorious.

Dewsbury took the lead after 10 minutes as Matty Fleming burst through the defensive line before finding Lewis Carr to finish.

Ryder then marked his 100th career appearance with a try on the right edge. Sykes missed both conversion attempts to give Oldham plenty of hope of finding a route back into the game.

The visitors were soon on the board as Dan Abram scored between the uprights and converted his own try.

With two minutes of the half remaining, Oldham hit the front as Danny Bridge went over underneath the posts to give Abram an easy conversion.

Abram then edged Oldham six points ahead as he kicked a penalty goal after Dewsbury had been penalised for a late tackle.

Neither side could add to their score from there for much of the second period but in the 72nd minute, Ryder took a pass from Sykes to force his way over for his brace.

Sykes kicked the conversion to level the scores and three minutes later he kicked a drop-goal to nudge the home side ahead.

Both sides ended the game with 12 men as a player from each side was sin-binned for a bust-up two minutes from time.

Knowles sealed the victory for the Rams with a minute to play as he gathered a cross-field kick to score.