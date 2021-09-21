Dewsbury Celtic's Danny Thomas announces retirement from rugby league

Danny Thomas.

The Celtic half-back has struggled with injuries this year and after being unable to shake them off, he announced his retirement from rugby league earlier this week.

Thomas, who was part of the Jamaica side that got them to their first-ever Rugby League World Cup, will take up the role of media manager for the Reggae Warriors as they prepare for next year’s tournament.

“After struggling all year with injuries which I’ve not been able to shake off, the time has come that I’m going to retire from rugby league,” said Thomas.

“I had the honour of playing for plenty of clubs and picking up some good friends along the way. So thank you to all of those clubs, coaches, backroom staff, volunteers, supporters and teammates.

“Also thank you to everybody who has helped and supported me all the way back from 1990 when I first started playing aged 7-years-old.

“I have had some fun, made a lot of friendships for life and had some great opportunities, so I am very grateful for that.

“So for now I’ll be happy supporting Dewsbury Celtic, the club I played for and grew up watching and helping the young lads come through.

“Also I’ll be there all the way with Jamaica getting them ready for the World Cup next year.”

Meanwhile, four England teams will play five fixtures this autumn to step up the nation’s preparations for the Rugby League World Cup next year.

England’s Men and Women will play a double header against France in Perpignan on Saturday, October 23.

England Wheelchair will host France, the reigning world champions, in a two-Test series at Medway Park, Gillingham on November 10 and 13.

And Paul Anderson’s England Knights team will play their first match for two years against Jamaica - another nation preparing for the Men’s World Cup – at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Friday, October 15.